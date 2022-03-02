Varanasi (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced protests from Hindu Yuva Vahini during her visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency here on Wednesday, with members of the right-wing outfit waving black flags and raising slogans against her.

Banerjee, who reached the city this evening to campaign for the Samajwadi Party candidate, was moving towards the Dashashwamedh Ghat to attend the 'Ganga Aarti' when activists of Vahini gathered in front of her convoy at the Chetganj crossing.

The protesters shouted slogans against her and waved black flags while the police tried to stop them. Banerjee got down from her vehicle and stood on the road for some time.

As the convoy moved on, BJP supporters showed her black flags and raised slogans of "Mamata Banerjee wapas jao (go back)" and "Jai Shri Ram" in Gadaulia area.

The police personnel deployed in the area tried to snatch the black flags and chase away the protesters.

The Hindu Yuva Vahini was founded by BJP leader and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath nearly two decades ago.

The West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) president, who is a bitter critic of Modi, is scheduled to campaign for the Samajwadi Party and its allies in Varanasi – Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency - ahead of the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

