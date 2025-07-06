Kolkata, Jul 5 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony on the occasion of Muharram.

"Maintain peace and harmony in holy Muharram," Banerjee posted on X ahead of Muharram on Sunday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Argentine President Javier Milei Agree to Diversify India-Argentina Trade Basket, Vows to Expand Cooperation in Defence, Security and Minerals (Watch Videos).

Security in and around Kolkata, as well as all districts of West Bengal, has been tightened for the day.

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Hijri calendar, is a period of mourning for many Muslims, particularly the Shia community, who commemorate the martyrdom of the Prophet's grandson, Imam Hussain, during the Battle of Karbala.

Also Read | Marathi Slapgate Row: Madhura Naik Speaks Against Violence by MNS Workers Over Forcing Marathi on Non-Speakers, Says 'All Languages Are Ours'.

The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, is a significant day of remembrance and reflection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)