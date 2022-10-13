Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday paid a visit to Governor La Ganeshan at the Raj Bhaban here and enquired about his health condition.

Ganeshan was hospitalised in Chennai following some discomfort early this month.

The two exchanged pleasantries during the unscheduled visit of Banerjee when she extended Vijaya Dashami wishes to him.

Ganeshan, the Governor of Manipur, has been holding additional charge of West Bengal following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar in July after he was nominated for the Vice President's election by the BJP-led NDA.

