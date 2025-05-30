Kolkata, May 30 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid tribute to film director Rituparno Ghosh on his death anniversary and said that people still remembered him.

Referring to Ghosh as 'Ritu', Banerjee said that the filmmaker would never be forgotten.

Also Read | Sikkim Road Accident: 1 Dead, 8 Missing After Tourist Vehicle Plunges Nearly 1,000-Feet Into Teesta River in North Sikkim.

"My heartfelt tributes to renowned film director Rituparno Ghosh on his death anniversary. As long as the medium of cinema lives, people will remember his name with such respect," Banerjee posted on X.

"Ritu, we have not forgotten you, we will not forget you," she added.

Also Read | Scripps National Spelling Bee 2025: Faizan Zaki Wins Spelling Bee Competition a Year After Finishing Runner-Up.

Rituparno Ghosh film director, actor, and writer, died on May 30, 2013.

Ghosh, winner of 12 national and many international awards, was known for his innovative films and contributions to Bengali cinema.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)