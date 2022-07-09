Kolkata, Jul 9 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Sen, who had mild COVID, has completed his quarantine at his Santiniketan residence. At present, he is only experiencing mild cough and sneeze, a Health Department official said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Drunk Neighbour Stabs Woman and Her Two Daughters With a Knife for Refusing To Give Food After Birthday Party in Dwarka.

"Respected Amartya Da, We all sincerely pray that you get well soon," Banerjee tweeted.

Sen is in India since the last week of June.

Also Read | Mumbai: To Hide Maldives Travel History From Wife, Pune Man Tears His Passport Pages; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)