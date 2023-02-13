Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to come face to face with Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday, when a meeting for appointing the state's Information Commissioner is scheduled.

The meeting for the appointment of the Information Commissioner will be held at the chief minister's chamber at the assembly and Adhikari, a BJP leader, has been invited to participate in it as per the protocol, an official said here on Monday.

"A meeting to finalise the name of the Information Commissioner is scheduled to be held at around 1 pm on Wednesday. There will also be a council minister in that meeting," the official PTI.

At the end of the meeting, the budget will be presented in the assembly at 2 pm.

Adhikari was invited to a similar meeting last year but he had skipped it.

Banerjee and Adhikari had a "courtesy" meeting at the former's chamber in the state assembly on November 25.

Several calls to Adhikari to get his reaction also went unanswered.

When contacted, a BJP leader said that nothing has been decided on Adhikari's participation at Wednesday's meeting.

Meanwhile, 15 people have applied for the post of Information Commissioner. Some of the applicants are former bureaucrats, while one is a police officer, the official said.

According to him, the names of four out of the 15 applicants were dropped as their ages did not match the required eligibility. One of the remaining 11 is to be selected as the Information Commissioner.

