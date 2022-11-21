Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials to consider building ghats along the Hooghly river for Ganga Arti similar to the way performed in Varanasi.

She, however, directed them not to rush things for the initiative, but find a place on the banks of the Hooghly river where the Ganga Arti can be started.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Full List of Congress Candidates and Their Constituency Names.

"There is no need to rush this matter, even if it takes two years. But the system should be made safe," Banerjee said at a meeting at the state secretariat on Monday.

Incidentally, both banks of the Hooghly river in Kolkata have been renovated and decorated after the Mamata Banerjee-government came to power in West Bengal in 2011.

Also Read | Dengue Cases in Delhi Rise, Infection Tally Crosses 3,000 Mark This Year.

Thousands of pilgrims as well as common people visit Varanasi to witness the Ganga Arti at Dashashwamedh ghat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)