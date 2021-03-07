By Tarak Sarkar

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], March 7 (ANI): While addressing a public gathering in Siliguri on Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee threw a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, saying she is ready to play (khela hobe) one to one.

The Trinamool Congress supremo came to Siliguri yesterday evening to join a "padyatra" from Mainak more to Venus more to protest against the price hike of different items including cooking gas cylinder.

Addressing the gathering Mamata Banerjee said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to lose elections in five states votes including West-Bengal. During the time of COVID-19 he never came here to see the situation. Besides this, the state government wanted to buy Coronavirus vaccines, but here also he posted his photo to do politics."

"Modi always asks questions about women's security in Bengal, but never asks about Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other BJP ruled states. Gang rape and other related incidents are happening every day in those states. Women are safe in her state of West-Bengal whether in the daytime or at night," she claimed.

The TMC chief also said that the BJP government has tried to sell off profitable undertakings such as banks, railways and LIC. That is why he (Modi) is becoming like a child, she said.

Banerjee further said that BJP talks of "Syndicate Raj". But India knows about a syndicate that is Modi-Amit Shah's syndicate, the biggest syndicate of India. She again said that without informing them, they gave the final word to Bangladesh about the Teesta river water. Bengal has a special relation with Bangladesh. "We never said 'Debo na'," she said.

"The people of Bengal want to know when they will get free gas. Do not try to burn the kitchens of sisters and mothers, They will burn you instead," she said. (ANI)

