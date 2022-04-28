Kolkata, Apr 28 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she will go to Delhi on Friday to attend a national conclave slated to be held there the next day where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present , but will not meet him as she will return to the city to attend the programmes on May Day and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Debuts in India.

Banerjee, who was speaking to reporters on Thursday, said that she has got her return ticket booked.

Also Read | Karnataka: Two Girls Playing Hide-And-Seek Die Inside Ice Cream Freezer in Mysuru.

"I will reach New Delhi tomorrow (Friday) night and return the next day (Saturday). I have my tickets booked. That is the reason why I will not get the time to meet the PM this time. I have no appointment with the PM," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat on Thursday.

The TMC chief said she will attend May Day programmes and the Eid namaz on Red Road either on May 2 or May 3, depending on the sighting of the moon, as she has been doing for the past several years.

"April 30 will therefore be a crucial day for me ... The minorities comprise 33 per cent of population of Bengal and I attend the Red Road namaz every year. I will have to attend it this year too. And then there is Akshay Trithiya. I attend the programmes of all festivals," she said.

Chief ministers of other states, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and judges of high courts are invitees at the conclave on the pendency of cases across courts in the country.PTI SCH

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)