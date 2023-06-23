Dumka (Jharkhand), Jun 23 (PTI) Three members of a family including two minors drowned in Jharkhand's Masanjore dam on Friday, police said.

The deceased included 33-year-old Ranjit Pujhar, his six-year-old daughter Simpy and four-year-old son Arun (4), all residents of Dhajapada village in Dumka district. They belonged to the primitive "Pahariya" tribe, police added.

While the body of Simpy was recovered by local divers, search was on for the other two.

Dumka SP Amber Lakra told PTI that a NDRF team from Deoghar district was being called for the search operation.

The SP said it was yet to be ascertained how the three drowned.

