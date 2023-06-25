Ballia (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for luring a teenage woman here in a village and allegedly raping her, police said.

According to police, Neeraj Kumar was booked on June 6 under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the IPC.

Kumar was booked on the basis of a complaint filed by the 19-year-old woman's father, who alleged Kumar abducted his daughter on June 4 and then raped her.

When police went to arrest Kumar, he was with the woman, a policeman said.

The woman in a statement told police that she had been abducted and raped, following which section 376 (punishment for rape) of IPC was been added to the case, he said.

The woman has been sent for a medical examination, he added.

