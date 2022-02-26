Nagpur, Feb 26 (PTI) A man accused of three murders in 2017 as well as several other offences, including rape, died in Nagpur Central Jail after suffering a head injury in a fall on Saturday, police said.

Durgesh alias Chhalla Dhoopsingh Choudhary (31), who has been in jail since 2017, died after he fell while standing on the steps of barracks number 10 at 8:45am, an official said.

He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital here where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official said.

As per police, he is accused of killing his friends Kailash Nagpure and Arif Anasari in April, 2017 as well as murdering a 15-year-old boy in Itwari in October that year.

