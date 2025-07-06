Meerut (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a murderous attack on a contractor, following an encounter in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

The suspect, Shoaib alias Suhaib alias Tiddi, suffered a bullet injury in his left leg and was sent to CHC Sardhana for treatment, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said.

Mishra said that Shoaib was wanted in connection with the attack on a contractor, Qadir Baig, on Saturday night. Baig was injured in the incident and a case was registered at the Sardhana police station.

According to the police, the suspect opened fire as a police team approached Chur village on Sardhana-Mulhaida road during patrolling on Sunday morning, after which the cops retaliated in self-defence.

Shoaib is a resident of the Sardhana police station area of Meerut district. A pistol and cartridges were recovered from the accused, the police said.

Initial investigation has revealed that there were several criminal cases registered against the accused, including those under the Arms Act, they said.

