Rampur (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) A man accused of raping a minor girl was arrested following an encounter with the police here on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Shukla said the incident of rape of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was reported at the Azim Nagar police station Tuesday night.

"The police team rushed the girl to the hospital in a critical condition from where she was shifted to a hospital in Moradabad. A case regarding the incident was also lodged and teams were formed to arrest the accused," he said.

The accused Khemkaran Saini was later arrested.

"Saini opened fire at the police and the team retaliated following which the accused received a bullet injury in his leg. He was arrested and taken to hospital," the officer added.

