New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing gold ornaments from a septuagenarian woman in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

Montu, a resident of Gokulpur, was also allegedly involved in nine robberies and thefts and cases under the Arms Act, they said.

A pair of gold earrings and Rs 4,830 in cash as mortgage amount for the earrings were recovered from the accused, the police added.

The robbery was reported on October 31. The septuagenarian woman was allegedly robbed of her gold earrings near her home by two persons who choked her from behind, said the police.

Following her complaint, a case under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Jyoti Nagar police station.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ankit Singh said the cops zeroed in on the two accused using footage from CCTV cameras installed near the victim's home. The police team then trailed their escape route by analysing the footage.

"In one of the footage, the robbers were seen entering a Jana Small Finance Bank branch near Durgapuri Chowk. Upon enquiry from the manager, it surfaced that the accused had mortgaged the earrings for Rs 12,000 using their Aadhaar and phone numbers," he said.

Montu was arrested on Tuesday after a trap was laid at Saboli Fatak, Singh added.

He confessed to his crime and disclosed that he had committed the robbery along with his cousin Ravi.

Elaborating on their modus operandi, the officer said the accused revealed that he and his cousin targeted elderly women standing alone in the streets outside their homes. One of the men greeted them and engaged in small-talk. The other accused would then choke them from behind and snatch their ornaments before fleeing.

Efforts are on to nab the second accused, the police said.

