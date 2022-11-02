Thiruvananthapuram, November 2: A 55-year-old man in Kerala and his 18-year-old son, in a hurry to take their car out, lost control and hit the wall of a well in their house and tumbled into it. Himachal Pradesh: Five Dead, Two Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge in Chamba District.

In the tragic accident that took place on Wednesday, Mathukutty, the father, died instantly while his son, despite being taken to the hospital, passed away after a few hours. Kullu Accident: 16 People, Including School Children, Killed As Private Bus Falls Into Gorge.

The incident occurred near Karunvanchal in Kannur district at around 10 a.m. when Mathukutty and his son were going out in their car, when it crashed into the side wall of the well and fell into it. It took a while for the Fire Force officials to arrive at the spot and the car was pulled out.

