Gurugram, Feb 6 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for allegedly breaking security barricades and trying to run over policemen when he was asked to stop his vehicle for checking, officials said on Monday.

According to police, a team led by ASI Jagdish Chander was checking vehicles for drunken driving after midnight on Saturday when it spotted the car of Tushar Guliya, a resident of Lajpat Nagar colony.

When the ASI asked Guliya to stop his vehicle, he hit the police barricades as well as the car of ACP Akhil Kumar, who was also present at the spot.

“Constable Sombir and other policemen had a narrow escape in the incident,” a senior police officer said.

An FIR was registered at the civil line police station against Guliya following a complaint by ASI Chander under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 307 (murder attempt) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant).

“The accused was produced in a city court on Monday and sent to judicial custody,” ASI Om Prakash said.

