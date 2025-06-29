Gangtok, Jun 29 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested a man for calling Sikkim State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd (SIMFED) chairman Tenzing Dorjee posing as Odisha CM and asking for money for a needy person, an officer said.

Dorjee called Sadar police station and registered an oral complaint that he received a call from an unknown number in which the caller posed himself as the Odisha CM and demanded money for a needy person, the officer said.

Dorjee asked the caller to visit him in the state capital here and as soon as the caller arrived a police team nabbed him, the officer said.

The accused, identified as Abhijit Mondal (25), a resident of Howrah, West Bengal, has been booked under relevant provisions of BNS, the officer said, adding Mondal was being interrogated.

