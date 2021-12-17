Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly carrying 50 kg beef in Bharatpur district on Friday, police said.

The accused, Tamil Meo, was carrying beef in a sack on a motorcycle when he was stopped by Police in Kaman area which confiscated it, they said.

The accused is being interrogated, they added.

