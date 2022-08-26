Balrampur(UP), Aug 26 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of giving them jobs by posing as a managing director of a fake company, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Kumar Saxena on Friday said, "One Vikaram Singh Rathore, native of Shrawasti district was arrested for duping people in the name of giving them jobs. The accused claimed to be the managing director of a fake company."

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Punjab Police Name 36 in Charge Sheet.

According to police, Rathore set up an office in Sambhal three months ago identifying himself as the MD of an agri firm.

He took Rs 35,000-50,000 from over 25 people in name of giving them contractual jobs and also provided fake identity cards to them.

Also Read | Privacy Concerns: IRCTC Withdraws Tender for Hiring Consultant to Monetise Passenger Data.

Those who joined the firm were asked to conduct surveys in villages on the implementation of government schemes for rural development. These people were not given any payment in the last three months, police said.

Rathore was arrested by police after he tried to molest one of the female workers who came to him for payment of her salary.

Police have lodged an FIR regarding the matter and initiated an investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)