New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly opening fire at his mother-in-law's home at Sagarpur in West Delhi on August 15.

He has been identified as Gaurav, a resident of Ashok Park, West Sagarpur, and is married to a 31-year-old woman.

Police said it was found on investigation that the relationship between the couple had got strained. About a week back, Gaurav's wife left the house and went to stay with her mother.

The man reached his mother-in-law's house to bring back his wife and fired a round on the room of the wall. He later left with his wife.

A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received by Sagarpur police station regarding gunfire on August 15 around 7 pm.

The police said no casualty has been reported and a case has been registered under IPC and Arms Act. (ANI)

