New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend over a monetary dispute in north Delhi's Kotwali area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Shyam, a native of Madhubani district in Bihar. He is a vagabond, they said.

On Tuesday, the police received information that a man's body was lying in Daryaganj area. The face of the person was crushed, a senior police officer said.

Police found blood stained tiles near the dead body.

The police checked the CCTV footage of the area during investigation.

In one of the footage, a person was seen assaulting a man with tiles.

"The accused was apprehended who confessed to the crime," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said.

Interrogation revealed that the victim -- Aalam -- was the friend of Shyam. He alleged that Aalam was not giving his share of money which they had earned from a job, the DCP said.

Following this, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, Shyam killed Aalam, police added.

