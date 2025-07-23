Jaipur, Jul 22 (PTI) Police have solved a case of murder of a five-year-old boy in the Khairthal district of Rajasthan. The child was allegedly killed by his uncle, who confessed to the crime during interrogation, police said on Tuesday.

"He confessed to have sacrificed the boy on the advice of a tantrik in an attempt to bring his estranged wife back from her parental home," Mundawar SHO Mahavir Singh said.

The child named Lokesh was allegedly murdered three days ago, and his body was later hidden in a haystack inside an abandoned house.

The police arrested the accused, Manoj, on Monday.

The SHO said that Manoj's wife had left him following a dispute and was refusing to return.

In desperation, Manoj contacted a local tantrik Sunil Kumar for help. The tantrik allegedly demanded Rs 12,000 along with the blood and liver of a child as part of a ritual to bring the wife back. Manoj then allegedly targeted his nephew, according to police.

On Saturday afternoon, on the pretext of buying him toffees, Manoj allegedly took Lokesh to a dilapidated building, where he murdered the child, and hid the body. Injuries on the body also indicated multiple syringe marks, suggesting an attempt to extract blood, the police said.

Initially, Manoj allegedly tried to mislead the police by staying at the crime scene and pretending to be concerned. However, growing suspicion and a detailed investigation led to his arrest. During interrogation, he admitted to the crime and revealed the involvement of the tantrik, the police added.

The tantrik was also arrested.

