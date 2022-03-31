Ahmedabad, Mar 31 (PTI) A man who allegedly killed his wife, two teenage children and the wife's grandmother here has been arrested days after the chilling crime, police said on Thursday.

The semi-decomposed bodies of Sonalben Gaekwad (37), her son Ganesh (17), daughter Pragati (15) and Sonalben's grandmother Subhadraben (70) were found in their house in Odhav locality of Ahmedabad on Tuesday night.

It was suspected that they had been stabbed to death a few days earlier.

“We have arrested Vinod Gaekwad, the accused, from an ST (state transport corporation) bus in Dahod district when he was returning to Gujarat from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. He admitted that he killed his wife, children and the wife's grandmother,” the Ahmedabad crime branch said in a release.

Gaekwad allegedly told police that he killed his wife on the suspicion that she was having an affair, and later killed the two children and the wife's grandmother to conceal the crime.

“After the murders, he went to Surat, came back to Ahmedabad and then travelled to Indore. He was returning to Gujarat from Indore when he was arrested," the release added.

Police tracked him down through electronic surveillance. The crime branch had formed several teams to nab him, officials said.

The murders came to light after Sonalben's mother Sanjuben approached police, saying that she was not able to contact her daughter on phone and her house was locked from outside.

