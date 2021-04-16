Nagpur, Apr 16 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl after luring her to his home in Nandanvan area of Nagpur with the promise of a chocolate, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday when the child was playing, said an official.

"After the girl narrated the ordeal to her father, we arrested Dashrath Mshram (45) for rape under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions," the Nandanvan police station official said. PTI COR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)