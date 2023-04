New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Farman (33), a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase-1, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi's Repeated Visits Show How Weak BJP Is in State, Says Congress Leader DK Shivakumar.

The victim, in her complaint lodged on Friday, alleged that Farman sexually assaulted her by extending threats of causing harm to her parents, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered and the accused has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 17th Roza of Ramzan on April 9 in Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi and Other Cities of India.

On September 27, 2022, the victim's mother filed a missing complaint about her teen daughter following which a case was registered, police said.

The victim was found then and during her medical examination, she told police about the sexual assault but while recording a statement before the magistrate under section 164 of CrPC, she did not disclose any such incident, they said.

On Friday, she reported that after recording her statement in the previous incident, Farman again sexually assaulted her, police said.

Farman was previously involved in seven cases of snatching, theft, burglary and dacoity registered in Delhi's east district, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)