Sultanpur, Nov 25 (PTI) A man was arrested on Friday here allegedly with 45 kg of beef, police said.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Mahtab Alam, who was arrested from Firozpur Kalan village.

Sub-inspector Kudwar Police Station Sanjay Prasad said that police have also seized a cycle of the accused.

