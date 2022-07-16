Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jul 16 (PTI) A man wanted in two cases of murder and attempt to murder, was arrested here, said police on Saturday.

Three pistols and six live cartridges were also recovered from the accused, identified as Vishal Kumar, said Sartaj Singh Chahal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Hoshiarpur, in a statement.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the weapons recovered from the accused were either meant to be used in some gang war or to be supplied to some gangsters, the police said.

Two cases for murder and attempt to murder had already been registered against Kumar at the Mukerian police station, said police.

