New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A 31-year-old man on Tuesday allegedly hit a camera person of a national news channel with a belt at Vijay Chowk in central Delhi and claimed that he was upset with the channel for not airing a video he had sent to it, police said.

A purported video of the incident shared on social media showed the man threatening media persons while being taken away by police.

Also Read | No Confidence Motion: Boost to BJP-Led NDA in Parliament As BJD To Support Modi Govt Over Delhi Services Bill, To Oppose INDIA's No Confidence Motion.

According to police, the person seems to be suffering from a mental disorder.

Manoj Kumar, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, hit the camera person without any provocation. The incident occurred around 11:50 am on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Man Arrested For Attempting to Rape Girlfriend While Partying At Resort in Arpora.

During examination, Kumar claimed himself to be "Kalki", the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu, they said.

Kumar said he had sent a video to the news channel and requested it to broadcast it so that people get to know about him, but did not get any response, police said.

The camera person was sent to a hospital for treatment and further action in the matter would be taken according to law, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)