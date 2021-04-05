Nagpur, Apr 5 (PTI) A man was booked for allegedly assaulting a police team that came to contain a road rage incident in Hudkeshwar area of Nagpur, an official said on Monday.

Two cars collided at Mhalgi Nagar Square late Sunday night and the drivers started quarrelling, after which two police beat marshals arrived at the spot, he said.

"One of the drivers attacked the beat marshals. He has been booked under sections 353, 332 and 294 of IPC," the official said.

