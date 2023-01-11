Palghar, Jan 11 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly attacking a 20-year-old man with iron rods following an enmity between him and one of the accused, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on January 8 in Pelhar area.

The accused allegedly attacked the man and his friend, injuring both of them, Pelhar police station's assistant police inspector N Gandat said.

The man was admitted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The police arrested the three accused on Tuesday night and booked them on charges of armed rioting and attempt to murder, the official said.

