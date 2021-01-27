Dewas (MP), Jan 27 (PTI) A 48-year-old man claiming to be a farmer attempted self-immolation at a meeting addressed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident triggered panic at the meeting, but police personnel immediately took the man into custody, before he could light a match after pouring kerosene on himself, an official said.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he added.

"The man is identified as Anoop Singh Hada and he belongs to the Kanjad community. There are a number of cases registered against him and his children at the different police stations," additional superintendent of police (ASP) Jagdish Dawar said.

While investigating cases of tractor thefts in the past, the police confiscated three tractors from him after finding something amiss, the official said.

In order to catch the chief minister's attention and to highlight his plight, Hada tried to set himself ablaze during the meeting, the ASP said, adding that the police are probing the matter in detail.

