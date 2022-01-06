Muzaffarnagar, Jan 6 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by unknown persons at his home in a village in Shamli district on Wednesday, police said.

The victim was identified as Mahipal of Harsana village.

Mahipal was found dead in a bed inside his house with injury marks on his body, police said.

His body has been sent for post mortem and an investigation is on in the matter, they said.

