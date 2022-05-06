Six people arrested for killing a man over use of loudspeaker at a temple in Gujarat (Photo/ANI)

Mehsana (Gujarat) [India], May 6 (ANI): A 40-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly for playing loudspeaker at a temple in Mudarda village of Mehsana in Gujarat.

The Police have arrested six persons and they have been charged with murder, rioting and assault.

Mehsana Police said Jaswantji Thakor died after being beaten for use of loudspeaker at a small 'Mataji' temple built near their house in Mehsana taluka. He died during treatment at the hospital.

The Police said that according to complaint received by them, Jaswantji Thakor and his elder brother Ajitji Thakor were playing devotional music in the temple in the evening.

They said a villager Sadaji Ravaji Thakor came and raised objection about the use of loudspeaker. He was told by the brothers that the volume of speaker was low but he got angry and called his aides. The complaint said that Sadaji Thakor and his aides beat up the two brothers with sticks.

The two brothers were taken to the Mehsana civil hospital and were referred to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for further treatment. Jaswantji Thakor died during treatment, the police said.

The other accused have been identified as Vishnuji Ravaji Thakor, Babuji Chelaji Thakor, Jyantiji Ravaji Thakor, Javanji Chelaji Thakor and Vinuji Chelaji Thakor. (ANI)

