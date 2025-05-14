India News | Man Beaten to Death in Delhi's Tilak Nagar, 2 Brothers Arrested

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Two brothers have been arrested for beating a 40-year-old man to death after an argument over a trivial issue in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, the police said on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Pintu, was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital at around 9.45 pm on Tuesday where doctors pronounced him dead, they said.

Two people have been arrested in the matter, a senior police officer said, adding that after producing them in the court, they have been taken on a one-day police remand.

"According to the investigation so far, Pintu and one of the accused had an altercation over some trivial issue. The accused called his brother and both of them assaulted the man, leading to internal bleeding and his subsequent death," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

Eyewitness accounts and local inputs helped identify the two accused, he added.

Further investigation is underway.

