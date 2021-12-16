New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men on suspicion of mobile theft in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area, police said on Thursday.

Shabbir Khan was hit with bricks on late Tuesday night and was found unconscious outside Central Park. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | At 10:30 AM Tomorrow, 17th December, Will Inaugurate the All India Mayors’ Conference. … – Latest Tweet by PM Narendra Modi.

Information was received at the police control room that a person has been found unconscious outside the park in Trilokpuri. Khan was taken to the LBS hospital and he had injuries at five places on his body, police said.

Since his condition was critical, he was referred to the GTB hospital for further treatment but he died of his injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said, adding that a case of murder has been registered.

Also Read | Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exams 2022 To Be Conducted In Offline Mode From March 4; ‘Health & Well-Being Of Students Remains Our Priority,’ Says Varsha Gaikwad.

During the course of investigation, one of the accused, Keshav (25), was identified with the help of CCTV camera footage and arrested from his residence in Trilokpuri, she said.

Those who attacked Khan were drunk and they suspected him of stealing a phone and trying to flee, police said.

During interrogation, Keshav revealed that on the day of incident, he along with his five to six friends were walking together when they found Khan roaming in the park around 3 am, Kashyap said.

On suspicion that he had stolen a phone, they attacked him. Though Khan tried to resist, they hit him with bricks, police said

Besides Keshav, another person has been apprehended in the case. Efforts are on to nab the remaining, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)