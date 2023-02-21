New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a hammer by her husband in northwest Delhi's Aman Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

The police received information regarding Khairun Nisha being admitted to BSA Hospital by her son on Friday.

At that time, the police were told that she was injured after falling from the stairs.

The woman was later referred to JPN Hospital but she died on the way.

During initial enquiry, her family members said Nisha suffered injuries to her head after falling from the stairs. They did not raise any suspicion and an autopsy was conducted on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

During further questioning on Monday, the victim's daughter revealed that her father Mazid hit Nisha on the head with a hammer during a quarrel.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered based on her statement at Aman Vihar police station.

Mazid (55) was arrested and the weapon used to commit the crime recovered, the officer said.

The accused used to work as carpenter but has been jobless for the past year. He used to have frequent quarrels with his wife, the police said.

