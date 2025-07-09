Thane, Jul 9 (PTI) A case has been registered against a middle-aged man for allegedly assaulting a boy inside a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Ambernath area on July 4, and a video of the alleged assault went viral recently, he said.

Also Read | Fact Check: Has the Government Commissioned a Nationwide Study on Sudden Deaths in India? Centre Debunks Fake News.

As per the FIR, the 13-year-old entered a lift on the 14th floor to go down for his classes. On the 9th floor, his friend's father got into the elevator car. For no apparent reason, he started beating the boy, the official said, citing the FIR.

The accused also allegedly hit the teen in the building lobby. He did not stop despite attempts by a security guard and the housekeeping staff to protect the boy, and even allegedly threatened to kill the child with a knife, the official said.

Also Read | Blue Sapphire Scam: Hyderabad Businessman Duped of INR 3 Crore by Fraudsters Posing As Gemstone Dealers, Scammers Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the complaint of the boy's father, the man has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Juvenile Justice Act, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)