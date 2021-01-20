Pune, Jan 20 (PTI) A Chandigarh resident has been booked by the Pune Police for allegedly cheating a city-based jeweller of Rs 1.6 crore by promising the investment of Rs 50 crore and offering assistance in opening a showroom in Chandigarh.

The FIR was lodged by P N Gadgil (PNG) Jewellers against Rohit Sharma, a resident of Chandigarh.

"A case has been lodged by P N Gadgil Jewellers against the person under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with Vishrambaug police station," said Bachchan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

He said crime branch is investigating the case.

In a statement, PNG Jewellers said that as part of the expansion plans and to establish a strong retail store network in North India, the firm was actively looking for franchisees to support their endeavour to establish the brand specifically in the states of Punjab and Haryana.

"One Rohit Sharma, a resident of Chandigarh, approached us in 2018 to help generate interest in our brand through the franchisee route with relevant local investors. The project required him to help raise investments of up to Rs 50 crore for the purpose of setting up 4 to 5 franchisee stores," said the statement.

It further said that thedeal with Sharma required the PNG Jewellers to pay an upfront brokerage of 2 per cent.

"A total of 1.6 crores was paid to Sharma in 2019, subject to a full refund in case the deliverables were not met by Sharma within a stipulated time frame," as per the statement.

The PNG Jewellers also took security cheques to the tune of the sum paid from Sharma.

"When the deliverables were not met and the promises of Sharma fell apart, we decided to deposit the security cheques, which bounced. Hence we decided to go ahead and file the FIR with Pune Police in this matter," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)