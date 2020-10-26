Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly sharing an objectionable post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said here on Monday.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said one Ravi Kumar Gupta shared a picture of demon king Ravana's effigy on his Facebook account with photos of four leaders, including Modi and Adityanath, on it.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 4th Edition of CERAWeek; Achieving 450 GW by 2030, Digital Innovations Across Energy Systems Are Among 7 Key Drivers of Energy Map Listed by PM.

He said the FIR was lodged on the complaint of Vishal Kumar, a resident of Jalalabad township here.

During investigation, the location of the accused has been found to be somewhere in Gujarat and efforts are on to arrest him, the SP added.

Also Read | Mohiuddinnagar Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)