New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) A 42-year-old man and his brother were allegedly stabbed to death by a close relative near a hotel in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur, police said on Friday.

The incident happened Thursday night when Rajesh Yadav, the 42-year-old man who was not in good terms with his wife, had gone to meet his brother-in-law at the hotel where he worked as a waiter.

Around 11 pm, a PCR call regarding stabbing of two men was received at VK South police station. Police reached the spot near Hotel Avalon, Mahipalpur and found Rajesh and his brother lying unconscious with stab wounds, a senior police officer said.

The suspect was also present at the spot. The injured persons were sent to Safdarjung Hospital where they were declared brought dead. A crime team and FSL team were called at the spot, the officer said.

The deceased were identified as Ranjan Yadav and Rajesh Yadav (42), residents of Mahipalpur, who were brothers.

Ranjan worked at a medical clinic in Malviya Nagar as a peon, while Rajesh worked at a bank in Gurgaon, Haryana, the officer said.

The suspect -- Umang alias Amit, a resident of Mahipalpur (25) -- was taken into police custody. He works at Avalon Hotel in Mahipalpur as a waiter. The accused is the brother-in-law of Rajesh, police said.

The two brothers had gone to see Umang at his workplace as Rajesh was not in good terms with his wife.

When the two reached there, a scuffle broke out between them and Amit who stabbed them, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

