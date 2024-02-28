Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested seven persons for allegedly cheating a 37-year-old man of Rs 60,000 on the pretext of providing foreign currency in return for the Indian money, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on February 23 in Vashi area of Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township.

The accused called the victim, a mobile repair shop owner from Kurla in neighbouring Mumbai, near a lodge in Vashi and offered him US dollars in exchange of the Indian currency, assistant police inspector Pawan Nandre said.

The victim allegedly paid them Rs 60,000, but they did not provide him the foreign currency in exchange, he said.

Following the victim's complaint, the police arrested seven persons, hailing from Jharkhand, on February 24 and booked them under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

Efforts were on to nab two more persons involved in the offence, he said.

