India News | Man Commits Suicide in Southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A 19-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan of his house in southeast Delhi's Balta House area, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Amantulla, a resident of Samastipur. He was pursuing an online course in graphic designing and was under depression due to some personal issue, they said.

However, police said they did not find any suicide note from the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said the incident took place on Monday night and on reaching the spot, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

The body was first spotted by his brother Sayed Mohd Saifulla around 9.45 pm, following which he alerted police, Meena said.

The body was handed over to relatives after post-mortem, he added.

