Gurugram, Feb 27 (PTI) A man was critically injured after allegedly being shot twice over an altercation in a Haryana village regarding a phone call, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday night in Bas Padmaka village where the victim identified as Rajkamal, a resident of Ashok Vihar Colony in Gurugram, had gone to meet his friend Gaurav along with his two companions named Pradeep and Ravindra.

It is alleged that David, Anand Gurjar and Bhupendra alias Bhim, residents of Greater Noida were already present at Mohit's house. Rajkamal had an altercation with Gurjar over a call around 10 days back in which Anand had threatened to kill him, they said.

"Owing to the enmity, all three surrounded me at Mohit's house. Gurjar caught hold of me while Bhupendra slapped me and David shot me in the right hand and abdomen. Hearing the sound of the bullet, my friends and other villagers gathered nearby and they fled from the spot," Rajkamal said in his complaint.

Rajkamal was taken to a hospital for treatment. After getting information a police team reached the hospital and recorded his statement.

An FIR was registered against three accused under sections 307 (murder attempt), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 25-54-59 of the arms act at Pataudi police station on Monday.

"FIR has been registered and we are conducting raids to nab the accused," said inspector Rakesh Kumar, SHO of Pataudi police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)