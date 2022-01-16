Karimnagar, (Telangana) Jan 16 (PTI): A 39-year-old man died after a "manja" string of a kite slit his throat while he was riding a two-wheeler in Telangana's Mancherial district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Makar Sankranti (on Saturday), a harvest festival, of which kite-flying forms an integral part.

Also Read | Jallikattu 2022: Bull Tamers Who Took Part In Annual Event Urge CM MK Stalin To Provide Govt Jobs.

The man was riding the two-wheeler with his wife on the pillion when the banned "manja" thread cut his throat resulting in bleeding. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment, a police official said. A case was registered based on the complaint of his wife, the police said. In a bid to prevent harm to birds and others, the Telangana government has already issued orders banning the procurement, sale and use of nylon threads, commonly called Chinese manja, (in kite-flying) during festivals and other occasions. The Forest Department, in order to implement the ban, has organised mobile squads to check sale and purchase of synthetic manja during the Sankranthi Festival in and around the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Similar mobile parties have been formed by the District Forest Officers to implement the ban, an official press release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)