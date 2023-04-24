New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A 28-year-old man died while his brother suffered injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a dumper in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Monday, police said.

The police were informed around 1 pm that an unidentified vehicle had hit a motorcycle, leading to the death of a rider, a senior officer said.

Amit Kumar, a resident of Delhi Cantonment, was riding his motorcycle with his brother Ashish Kumar as pillion. They were travelling to their native village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, the officer said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that their motorcycle was hit from behind by a dumper in front of a mobile phone showroom at Road Number 13, he added.

Amit Kumar died on the spot while his brother suffered minor injuries. Crime and forensic teams were called to the spot and legal action is being taken, the police said.

The offending vehicle is being identified, they added.

