Kolkata, Apr 5 (PTI) A 50-year-old man died after being pushed to the ground by some people during a scuffle over parking his scooter in Kolkata's Tangra area on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place when Arun Gupta, a kerosene dealer, parked his scooter behind a car near his residence on Mathurbabu Lane, a police officer said.

Soon, an altercation took place between Gupta and the owner of the car when he was asked to move his scooter which he refused to do, following which he was allegedly pushed to the ground by some people, the officer said.

Gupta complained of uneasiness after the incident and was taken to state-run NRS Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Two persons were detained in connection with the incident and they were being interrogated to know the exact circumstances.

A month back, an app cab driver died after being thrashed over parking in Bijoygarh area in south Kolkata.

