New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): A man was arrested after a person was allegedly killed and the other sustained injuries in a brawl between guards and parking attendants of a shopping mall in Netaji Subhash Place here.

As per information shared by the police, the accused have been identified as Sajjan, Sanjeev and Sunil.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Odisha Govt Hikes DA by 3%, to Benefit 7.5 Lakh Employees, Pensioners.

A brawl took place between the guards and the parking attendants at the backside of the mall on Thursday. Two people sustained injuries in the brawl, out of which one succumbed to head injuries at the hospital.

Upon receiving the complaint, police took action arrested one of the accused, Sunil. The attempts to nab the other two accused is on.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Government Hikes Old-Age and Widow Pension From Rs 1200 to Rs 1400.

A case has been registered into the matter and further investigation into the matter is on. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)