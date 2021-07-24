Mathura, Jul 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old man drowned while bathing in a lake in Govardhan on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Mansi Ganga, Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Pradeep Kumar said.

While taking bath,

Bacchu Singh, a resident of Indira Nagar Colony, slipped into deep water and drowned, they said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem.

