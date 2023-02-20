Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) A man was arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly posing as an Income Tax as well as Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) official to dupe a Mumbai woman of Rs 11.13 lakh.

The probe began after the woman approached Gamdevi police station in south Mumbai with a cheating complaint, an official said on Monday.

"As per the complaint, she came in contact with the accused on a dating app. Between August 2021 and January 2022, he posed as an Income Tax commissioner and RAW official and got the woman to take a loan and transfer Rs 11.13 lakh to him for an NGO," he said.

"A few days later, he sent semi-nude pictures of himself to the woman and stopped taking her calls. Based on her complaint, we filed a case of cheating, criminal intimidation and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions," he said.

The man was held from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, the official added.

